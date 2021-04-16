The Daily Dash: March trailer orders stabilize

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight the report on preliminary U.S. net trailer orders, funding options for the highway trust fund and more.

The High Five

1. Preliminary orders for new trailers in March dramatically outpaced the COVID-impacted slowdown a year ago. But it is bittersweet for manufacturers that love the new business but are hampered by supply chain shortages preventing them from filling the orders. Alan Adler’s report

2. The trucking industry was given a wide berth by tax policy experts called to Capitol Hill Wednesday to testify on funding options that will keep the highway trust fund from going bankrupt. John Gallagher from Washington

3. Maven Machines, a fleet management and telematics company, has become a Certified Integration Partner with McLeod Software, a transportation management and trucking software. The integration will allow McLeod customers to leverage Maven’s driver workflow solutions. Grace Sharkey with the story

4. Retail sales, including food services, increased 9.8% sequentially in March, according to Thursday Census Bureau data. The pop in sales highlights the impacts of widespread vaccinations and federal stimulus payments to consumers. Todd Maiden has more

5. Truck drivers hauling loads for Coyote Logistics now have access to safe and secure reserved parking through the CoyoteGo digital freight platform. The spaces are being made available through an integration with TruckPark. Brian Straight with the details

