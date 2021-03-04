The Daily Dash: Ruling on hold; Navistar merger

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight a Department of Labor move, a logistics executives survey and another acquisition for PS Logistics.

The High Five

1. In a move that had been widely expected, the Department of Labor has delayed implementation of the rule clarifying independent contractor status under federal law until May 7. John Kingston has the full story: Biden administration formally delays independent contractor rule

2. A February survey of logistics executives showed growth in the supply chain is “increasing at an increasing rate.” Todd Maiden on the Logistics Managers’ Index: Transportation capacity sees ‘accelerated contraction’ in February

3. The merger of Navistar International Corp. and Volkswagen AG’s TRATON Group drew closer when Navistar shareholders approved being bought out for $44.50 per share. Alan Adler has more: Navistar shareholders greenlight $3.7B merger with TRATON

4. The holding company of flatbed transportation and logistics provider PS Logistics announced the acquisition of family-owned flatbed carrier Jason Jones Trucking. Todd Maiden with the details: PS Logistics adds to flatbed portfolio

5. FedEx Corp. plans to reach carbon neutrality across its global delivery network by 2040, and will transition to a fully electrified surface transport fleet by that time. Mark Solomon with the news: FedEx unveils plan to be carbon neutral by 2040

Five more to check out

Civil engineers upgrade US infrastructure to C-minus from D-plus

Winter weather takes bite out of Saia’s February tonnage

Warehouse firm Deliverr snags $170 million in funding

Sustainable trucking faces regulation and cost barriers

GSCW keynote: Will consumer goods drive 2021 economy?