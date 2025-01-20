The evolution of supply chain agility amid greater supply chain complexity

January 15, 2025

We recently closed the door on 2024, and what a year it was. The headlines told of growing supply chain complexity driven by huge weather events, including 27 weather disasters in the U.S., labor strikes, geopolitical instability and continued constraints on the labor force. And 2025 promises even more complexity.

As we are just days from a new administration in the White House, supply chain companies are faced with a lot of unknowns around global trade and tariffs as well as resolution of geopolitical issues. Overall, we see an increased level of risk around the world that impacts more and more companies. But how do you turn that risk into a competitive advantage? The key to that question lies in the ability to create more agility in your supply chain, but agility has evolved from what it was just a few years ago. It has gone from reacting to disruptions to predicting the future.

Agility has always been a prized attribute in supply chains, but it has transformed significantly in recent years, particularly in the wake of global disruptions like the COVID-19 pandemic. What was once primarily a reactive capability has evolved into a proactive and strategic imperative, driven by technology and a deeper understanding of risk and resilience.



