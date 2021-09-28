  • ITVI.USA
    16,014.360
    14.660
    0.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.799
    -0.006
    -0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.430
    0.240
    1.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,995.600
    10.280
    0.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.930
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.620
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    -0.040
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.570
    0.020
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.390
    0.070
    3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.130
    0.020
    0.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
Navigate B2B

The next episode of the Containergeddon saga — Navigate B2B

Will it all come crashing down?

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, September 28, 2021
Less than a minute

On this episode of Navigate B2B, Ocean Audit CEO Steve Ferreira examines the trilogy of Containergeddon. He takes you from the throes of the original COVID-19 crisis to his original call in early 2021 of the untold strength of consumer behavior (and the resulting container surge) as buyers turned away from services to goods.

Next up in the trilogy, is the right stuff in the right place? Hear Ferreira’s argument of why the behavior might crash before the system does (and if that will be a good thing). 

You can find more Navigate B2B episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, September 28, 2021
Less than a minute
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.







