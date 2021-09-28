The next episode of the Containergeddon saga — Navigate B2B

On this episode of Navigate B2B, Ocean Audit CEO Steve Ferreira examines the trilogy of Containergeddon. He takes you from the throes of the original COVID-19 crisis to his original call in early 2021 of the untold strength of consumer behavior (and the resulting container surge) as buyers turned away from services to goods.

Next up in the trilogy, is the right stuff in the right place? Hear Ferreira’s argument of why the behavior might crash before the system does (and if that will be a good thing).

You can find more Navigate B2B episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.