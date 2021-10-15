  • ITVI.USA
The power of niche audience education — Cyberly

Differentiation as a company can come from how you teach your employees

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, October 15, 2021
Less than a minute

On this episode of Cyberly, Blythe Brumleve is tackling a big issue in the industry: education. She starts by breaking down a new 3PL study that reveals what shippers want out of their 3PL partnerships, which is a good way for companies to understand specific points to educate their employees. 

Brumleve welcomes two creators, Gabby Salazar, a merchant mariner, and Cory Connors, a sustainable packaging expert. Both have amassed thousands of followers with their TikTok content by simply educating their audiences on their careers and teaching the social media generation about niche aspects of the shipping industry. 

You can find more Cyberly episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, October 15, 2021
Less than a minute
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

