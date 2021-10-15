The power of niche audience education — Cyberly

On this episode of Cyberly, Blythe Brumleve is tackling a big issue in the industry: education. She starts by breaking down a new 3PL study that reveals what shippers want out of their 3PL partnerships, which is a good way for companies to understand specific points to educate their employees.

Brumleve welcomes two creators, Gabby Salazar, a merchant mariner, and Cory Connors, a sustainable packaging expert. Both have amassed thousands of followers with their TikTok content by simply educating their audiences on their careers and teaching the social media generation about niche aspects of the shipping industry.

