The roadside peril: A call for innovation to save lives

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates.

By Ossa Fisher

Every day, countless drivers face a critical danger that often goes unnoticed: the peril of being roadside on the highway. When you pull over to the side of the road, other vehicles drive by — often over the speed limit and without moving to an adjacent lane — and put you at risk of a collision. Whether it’s a trucker checking a tire, a road worker setting up cones or a first responder answering a call for help, the roadside is one of the most dangerous places for a person to be.

This issue became clear when I was training to get my CDL. Professional drivers highlighted how the current warning systems – flares and warning triangles – require you to exit your vehicle and place them manually within 10 minutes of your vehicle stopping on the roadside. This puts you only a few feet away from high-speed traffic, and is exactly as dangerous as it sounds.



