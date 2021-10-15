  • ITVI.USA
The White House’s sprint to fix port problems — Navigate B2B

Is Containergeddon too far gone?

Kaylee NixFriday, October 15, 2021
Less than a minute

The Biden administration’s encouragement for the ports of LA and Long Beach to hit 24/7 operating hours is front-page news, and so is the industry’s reaction to it. On this episode of Navigate B2B, Steve Ferreira shares his thoughts on the viability of this solution.

Ferreira looks at whether President Biden is asking for too much from the industry or if this step is not enough to unsnarl the port mess. Could this solution fall perfectly in the middle? Find out on this show. 

You can find more Navigate B2B episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Kaylee NixFriday, October 15, 2021
Less than a minute
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

