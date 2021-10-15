The White House’s sprint to fix port problems — Navigate B2B

The Biden administration’s encouragement for the ports of LA and Long Beach to hit 24/7 operating hours is front-page news, and so is the industry’s reaction to it. On this episode of Navigate B2B, Steve Ferreira shares his thoughts on the viability of this solution.

Ferreira looks at whether President Biden is asking for too much from the industry or if this step is not enough to unsnarl the port mess. Could this solution fall perfectly in the middle? Find out on this show.



