Trafficker implicates long-haul truckers in drug cartel case

A drug trafficker connected to a violent Mexican cartel told prosecutors that long-haul truck drivers supported the operation by transporting narcotics and cash into and out of the U.S.
Oralia Rodriguez Flores pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to three charges related to her role in trafficking drugs and money laundering for the Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), also known as the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.
Flores, 40, who lived in Clayton, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine, one count of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. She faces a sentence of up to life imprisonment.
Flores admitted being involved with trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine in South Carolina for approximately three years, according to information obtained by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
She explained to agents in an interview that on five or six occasions “she met drivers of 18-wheeler trucks” to pick up cocaine hauled from Mexico, with each shipment containing approximately 10 kilograms of cocaine. She was able to sell it to customers in South Carolina for $22,000 per kilogram.
Flores also used commercial truck drivers to launder the drug proceeds back to Mexico. “She admitted that she provided over $1 million in cash to truck drivers and that she delivered drug proceeds to runners for an Asian money laundering network that were then sent to the source of supply in Mexico,” according to a press statement.
“Oralia Rodriguez Flores endangered countless individuals by trafficking in large quantities of deadly methamphetamine and cocaine,” said Robert Murphy, special agent in charge of the DEA’s Atlanta Division, in the statement. “She knowingly and intentionally helped members from the violent CJNG cartel distribute their drugs and launder their money.”
U.S. Attorney Michael called the CJNG one of Mexico’s most violent drug cartels.
“Their brutal reign is bankrolled by American drug proceeds flowing back to cartel leaders,” he said. “Our strategy is to systematically degrade the entire criminal network by taking down the traffickers running narcotics to the Carolinas and cutting off the cashflow back to Mexico.”
Trump crackdown looms
President-elect Donald Trump signaled on the campaign trail plans to crack down on the U.S.-Mexico cross-border drug trade. Mike Waltz, a Republican congressman tapped by Trump to be his national security adviser, introduced legislation last year that would authorize military force to target Mexican drug cartels.
Trump on Monday increased the pressure by announcing plans to impose a 25% tariff on all Mexican and Canadian imports, a move aimed at stopping drugs and illegal migrants from crossing into the U.S.
“Both Mexico and Canada have the absolute right and power to easily solve this long simmering problem,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “We hereby demand that they use this power, and until such time that they do, it is time for them to pay a very big price!”
Related articles:
- Trump tariffs to slow US trade, says analyst
- Borderlands: Entrepreneurs, small business see value of investing in Mexico
- Freight markets brace for impact of proposed tariffs