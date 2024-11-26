Trafficker implicates long-haul truckers in drug cartel case

A drug trafficker connected to a violent Mexican cartel told prosecutors that long-haul truck drivers supported the operation by transporting narcotics and cash into and out of the U.S.

Oralia Rodriguez Flores pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to three charges related to her role in trafficking drugs and money laundering for the Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), also known as the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Flores, 40, who lived in Clayton, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine, one count of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. She faces a sentence of up to life imprisonment.

Flores admitted being involved with trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine in South Carolina for approximately three years, according to information obtained by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.



