Trash hauler seeks driver exemption from FMCSA drug regs

WASHINGTON — The nation’s largest trash pickup and landfill operator is seeking an exemption from federal drug testing and other regulations that would cover 21,000 of its truck drivers if approved.

Waste Management Holdings (WM), an affiliate of Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM), has told the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration that certain driver qualification and Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse requirements overseen by the agency pose a unique problem due to the company’s numerous subsidiaries.

“These requirements create undue administrative burdens and inefficiencies that restrict WM’s ability to timely respond to fluctuations in waste collection demand and assist in emergency relief efforts following natural disasters and other significant events throughout the country,” the Houston-based company stated in its exemption application.

“WM seeks an exemption that would allow it to centrally qualify all drivers hired to drive for any WM motor carrier entity and avoid having to requalify them if and when they are transferred internally to another related WM carrier.”



