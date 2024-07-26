Truck driver charged in Ohio crash that killed 6, including 3 students

An Ohio truck driver is facing 26 charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide, after a November crash left six people dead, including three high school students.

Jacob McDonald, 60, of Zanesville, was arrested July 18 after being indicted by a Licking County grand jury for his role in a Nov. 14 crash that killed Dave Kennat, 56; Kristy Gaynor, 39; Shannon Wigfield, 45; John W. Mosley, 18; Jeffery D. Worrell, 18; and Katelyn N. Owens, 15. Mosley, Worrell and Owens were Tuscarawas Valley High School students.

The crash occurred on Interstate 70 in Etna shortly before 9 a.m. when McDonald smashed into a vehicle, causing a deadly chain-reaction crash. Investigators say McDonald did not slow his truck.

A crash earlier that morning had caused a traffic jam. The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report, released in December, says McDonald, driving for Mid-State Systems Inc., did not slow his truck when he encountered the slowed traffic, causing him to crash into a 2015 Nissan Murano occupied by Kennat, Gaynor and Wigfield.



