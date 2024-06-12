Truckers attest to stress-busting power of pets on the road

Life on America’s highways can be lonely, stressful and tedious for truck drivers ferrying the nation’s goods from one city to the next.

Some drivers have turned to furry companions to boost their mood and quality of life on the road. Drivers who spoke with FreightWaves said having their pets in the passenger seat keeps them active and fulfilled as they travel long distances in their homes on wheels. A survey completed last year by Truckstop Group found that half of drivers travel with their pets.

Stephanie Diamond, 57, lives full time on the road with her wife, Brandi, 62, and their three cats: Bella, Scout and Ranger. The family previously lived in Reno, Nevada, but sold their home because they were on the road so often driving for FedEx Custom Critical. They primarily haul loads for pharmaceutical companies, minor league baseball and museums as they criss-cross the United States.

The feline trio thrives on the road, especially Bella, who was rescued from drowning from a rain gutter in Nevada when she was only 4 or 5 weeks old. Scout is the “house manager,” Diamond said, and won’t hesitate to cry out if the water is low or the litter box isn’t up to snuff. Ranger, half ragdoll, came from an Ohio Craigslist ad and is happy to loaf around.



