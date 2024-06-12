Truckers attest to stress-busting power of pets on the road

Life on America’s highways can be lonely, stressful and tedious for truck drivers ferrying the nation’s goods from one city to the next.
Some drivers have turned to furry companions to boost their mood and quality of life on the road. Drivers who spoke with FreightWaves said having their pets in the passenger seat keeps them active and fulfilled as they travel long distances in their homes on wheels. A survey completed last year by Truckstop Group found that half of drivers travel with their pets.
Stephanie Diamond, 57, lives full time on the road with her wife, Brandi, 62, and their three cats: Bella, Scout and Ranger. The family previously lived in Reno, Nevada, but sold their home because they were on the road so often driving for FedEx Custom Critical. They primarily haul loads for pharmaceutical companies, minor league baseball and museums as they criss-cross the United States.
The feline trio thrives on the road, especially Bella, who was rescued from drowning from a rain gutter in Nevada when she was only 4 or 5 weeks old. Scout is the “house manager,” Diamond said, and won’t hesitate to cry out if the water is low or the litter box isn’t up to snuff. Ranger, half ragdoll, came from an Ohio Craigslist ad and is happy to loaf around.
“It gives you another anchor,” Diamond said. “They’re part of your family. They help you destress. They’re fun. They’re a great conversation piece with other people; especially when they see how friendly Scout and Ranger are, they’re always happy to pet them and talk to about them.”
Companies have different pet policies, with some restricting the number of animals on board a truck or the animal’s size, breed or weight.
Although most drivers opt for dogs or cats, some have birds — or even monkeys — on board. Truckers show off their pets on Facebook pages dedicated to driving with animals by their side.
“Loneliness is a significant problem with truckers,” said Mona Shattell, a nurse who teaches at the University of Central Florida and researches long-haul drivers and their mental health. “Pets, I think, are so great for that.”
Shattell’s work focuses on the emotional and physical health of drivers, who report loneliness, depression, anxiety and sleep issues.
Drivers face demanding jobs and mounting stress, all while being away from loved ones. While on the road, drivers miss milestone moments with family and may not have a robust support system. Social support is critical, and Shattell said pets can help meet that need.
“The occupational stressors that come with the job are just incredible,” she said. “Four-wheelers have no understanding of the stress that truckers are under.”
The National Institutes of Health found that interacting with animals decreases stress hormones and lowers blood pressure. Shattell said a sedentary lifestyle isn’t healthy and can be combated by increased activity for pet owners, such as walking a dog.
Having two dogs on the truck gives couple Elizabeth Sanborn, 35, and Dave LaPierre, 45, motivation to be active when they’re not driving. Porscha, a 16-year-old mutt, and Buttercup, a 2-year-old mixed breed, receive daily walks and help “spruce things up,” Sanborn said.
The family is based in Bloomsburg, New Jersey, but travels weekly on their Knight Transportation route from the Memphis, Tennessee, area into Canada. Sanborn said her pets liven up life on the road and make it more exciting.
The couple takes turns driving, meaning one is usually sleeping while the other is behind the wheel. Porscha and Buttercup provide welcome company. Sanborn said the thought of leaving her dogs behind was depressing.
“If you’re out on the road for three to four weeks at a time and you don’t have an animal or another person, I can only imagine the black void of thoughts,” she said.
But life on the road with pets isn’t always easy. Just as having a pet in a permanent home is stressful, so too is having an animal on a moving truck. Vet care poses an issue, although some drivers told FreightWaves that they take their pets for care in cities they frequent.
Porscha, now a geriatric dog not as spry as she once was, is facing mobility issues as her back legs sometimes give out. Sanborn said they take their dogs to the vet in the Memphis area thanks to the use of a company van, but it’s difficult to obtain care on the road due to lack of truck parking at vet offices and locating a clinic in rural areas. It’s something Sanborn, a former vet technician, is increasingly thinking about as Porscha ages.
Still, the joy outweighs the challenges, said Lynnea Parks, 40, of Georgetown, Texas. She drives for Forward Air with her dog, Rosie, and cat, Milly, by her side.
“If you’re kind of feeling homesick, you can reach down and they’re right there,” she said.