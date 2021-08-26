  • ITVI.USA
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Truckers facing severe storm threat in Midwest

Scattered areas of strong winds, large hail next few days

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Thursday, August 26, 2021
1 minute read
Lightning across the sky with a tractor-trailer in the distance.
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

As high heat and out-of-control wildfires plague some parts of the country, severe storms and torrential rain will douse the Midwest.

Related: Long view: Preparing logistically for extreme weather

A stationary front is stuck across the region, with plenty of humidity and instability. Waves of low pressure will move along the front, triggering showers and thunderstorms that will be strong to severe at times.

Severe winds of 60-plus mph and golf ball-size hail have slammed several Midwestern states this week, with more likely over the next few days. A landspout Wednesday damaged crops in northwestern Illinois, according to a National Weather Service report.

Thursday

The main threat for severe storms Thursday stretches from South Dakota and Nebraska to Iowa, southern portions of Wisconsin and Minnesota, as well as northwestern Illinois. The biggest risk is damaging wind gusts, especially in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

Severe storms are also likely across the eastern half of Montana, including Billings, Glasgow and Glendive.

Friday

The overall odds of severe weather are a little lower Friday, and the potential impact zone is smaller, stretching from eastern Montana to near Lake Michigan. The main threats will be severe winds and large hail, especially across Iowa, southeastern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin.

Saturday

Severe storms Saturday could pop up from the central Plains to the upper Great Lakes. Most of them will develop in eastern South Dakota, northern Iowa, central and southern Minnesota, as well as northwestern Wisconsin.

Lanes of concern

Interstate 29 from Watertown, South Dakota, to Omaha, Nebraska
Interstate 35 from Minneapolis-St. Paul to Des Moines, Iowa
Interstate 90 from Rapid City, South Dakota, to La Crosse, Wisconsin
Interstate 80 from North Platte, Nebraska, to Davenport, Iowa

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

