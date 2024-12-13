Truckload dry-van market continues to experience strong response to peak season

The SONAR National Truckload Index (NTI) has reached levels not seen in nearly two years, surging from $2.38 per mile to $2.52. The last time truckload spot rates were this high was on Jan. 23, 2023.

SONAR: National Truckload Index, 7-Day Average. To learn more about SONAR, click here.

SONAR Outbound tender rejection rates increased 63 basis points week over week from 5.24% on Dec. 5 to 5.87%, its highest point since July 8 of this year.

Interestingly, the strong peak response comes even as dry van outbound tender volumes exhibit a year-over-year decline, suggesting these improvements may be driven by capacity factors.

Dry van outbound tender volumes are down 625.6 points or 7.32% at 7,926.19 points compared to the same period last year when VOTVI registered at 8,551.79 points.



