TruckPark partnership with ParkMyFleet adds more safe parking locations

Truck parking reservation service TruckPark announced a partnership with ParkMyFleet to make more than 30 locations across the country available for truck drivers to park their tractor-trailers for an evening of rest.

The partnership launches with immediate access to nearly 300 parking spaces at 10 locations, with ParkMyFleet expecting to bring additional locations on board later this year.

“Truck drivers continually face many hurdles while working tirelessly to get individuals and businesses the essential goods they require,” said Mike Landau, CEO of ParkMyFleet. “The inability to find safe parking during required downtime and waiting long hours to refuel is just not acceptable. In partnership with TruckPark and FuelMe, our goal is to provide a secure location for drivers to rest, store and/or service their vehicles in the most efficient and cost-effective way possible.”

TruckPark provides an app for drivers or their fleets to reserve parking space at select locations across the country for a fee. There are more than 240 locations with available spaces in the TruckPark system.

The new agreement with ParkMyFleet not only makes spots available, but also provides locations for truckers to have their rigs filled with fuel or for repair services to be conducted on premise.

ParkMyFleet is a nationwide provider of parking locations and technology solutions for fleet operations, primarily in the automotive space to date. The company offers vehicle transport, reconditioning services, inventory management, title and registration, sale preparation, and vehicle maintenance services. Its telematics connectivity suite includes location tracking, vehicle status, accident detection, keyless entry and vehicle immobilization services.

In January, TruckPark announced an agreement with FuelMe, a provider of on-demand fueling services for transportation companies. The joint venture allows drivers using the TruckPark app to secure on-location fueling while they rest, potentially giving back drivers an hour or more of their time normally spent fueling.

The new agreement with ParkMyFleet will allow drivers to access FuelMe services on location.

“The TruckPark and FuelMe platform provides long-haul truckers a reliable means to secure safe parking, fueling and repair services in close proximity to their route,” said Anthony Petitte, CEO of TruckPark. “We are excited to partner with ParkMyFleet in providing additional locations to help address the chronic shortage of safe and secure parking spaces for truck drivers.”

FuelMe also provides roadside assistance. Based in Elmhurst, Illinois, FuelMe services are available nationwide. The company offers diesel fuel, gasoline, aviation fuel, lubricants and diesel exhaust fluid products. Its cloud-based platform utilizes GPS live order tracking so users can manage their orders in real time while providing delivery, fuel data and accounting management.

“We are thrilled to be working in partnership with ParkMyFleet and TruckPark to provide a true solution for fueling and roadside assistance services with the click of a button on one easy to use platform, simplifying the user experience while providing invaluable data to optimize operations” said Carlo Passacantando, CEO of Fuel Me.

ParkMyFleet parking locations feature secure fencing, surveillance cameras, restrooms, WiFi, and onsite security and support staff. Truck drivers will be provided access to charging cables, air compressors, shop vacs, power washers and other tools to use during their stop.

In 2020, TruckPark expanded access to its reservation service through agreements with Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) and Trucker Tools.

The partnership with Echo Global gives EchoDrive Preferred members a 50% discount on parking for owner-operators and fleets with one to five trucks, and a 25% discount for company drivers and fleets with six or more trucks.

The integration with Trucker Tools placed TruckPark’s parking reservation system inside the Trucker Tools app, which is used by 130,000 small fleet operations, Trucker Tools said.

