Trump supports FedEx official for Postal Service chief, report says

The U.S. Postal Service’s governing board plans to select FedEx board member and former Waste Management CEO David Steiner as the next postmaster general after he was approved by President Donald Trump, according to an exclusive report by The Washington Post.

The newspaper said FedEx, which competes and partners with the Postal Service on package delivery, pushed Steiner before the White House as a candidate for the job. Last year, the mail service replaced FedEx with UPS on a major contract to provide domestic air cargo service. And in recent years, FedEx has insourced final-mile delivery of low-value, non-urgent parcels that it previously handed to the Postal Service in certain areas.

The White House’s role in directly picking the postmaster general for the board of governors to rubber stamp is unprecedented and illustrates the degree to which the Trump administration is working to undermine the agency’s independent status.

The board meets Friday, but the official agenda doesn’t show a vote scheduled for a new postmaster general.



