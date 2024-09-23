Typhoons causing billions in agricultural losses, disrupt global supply chains

Weather experts say this year’s typhoon season has been the most disruptive. According to Everstream Analytics, the most disruptive storms this season and the areas most affected have been Gaemi (Taiwan and China), Ampil (Japan), Shanshan (Japan), Yagi (Philippines, China, Vietnam), and Bebinka (China). These storms have had a significant impact on port operations.

Jon Davis, chief meteorologist for Everstream Analytics, tells FreightWaves that along with the disruptions to port operations, shipping across the western Pacific has been impacted via delays and increased congestion. He warns the Gulf Coast should be on high alert this week.

“The Gulf of Mexico will have significant issues … as a potentially strong hurricane develops and moves northward across the Gulf of Mexico impacting the U.S. Gulf Coast [late this week] or over the weekend of September 28-29,” Davis forecast. “The ports along the U.S. Gulf Coast should be on high alert for issues … .”

But these highly destructive tropical cyclones impact more than the ports and ship arrivals. The storms can also affect the volume of bulk and freight that can be moved along the waterway superhighway.



