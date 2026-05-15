U.S. in partnership with leading shipbuilding nation

The United States is making big plans to revive the domestic shipbuilding sector, and it’s reaching out to an ally for help.

The U.S. Department of Commerce and the South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources this week signed a Memorandum of Understanding establishing the Korea-U.S. Shipbuilding Partnership Initiative (KUSPI).

The new platform strengthens bilateral cooperation in commercial shipbuilding, workforce development, industrial modernization, and maritime manufacturing investment, the International Trade Administration said in a release.

The initiative establishes the Korea-U.S. Shipbuilding Partnership Center, staffed and funded by Seoul, to be opened later this year in Washington. It will support expanded collaboration between government, industry, and research institutions from both countries, and include facilitating foreign direct investment in the U.S. maritime industrial base, workforce training initiatives, shipyard productivity improvement projects, and technical exchanges.