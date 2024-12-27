U.S. weekly rail traffic again up compared to 2023

This story originally appeared on Trains.com.

WASHINGTON — U.S. weekly rail traffic remains ahead of 2023 levels for the week ending Dec. 21, 2024.

According to statistics from the Association of American Railroads, overall traffic for the week was 523,912 carloads and intermodal units, up 7.8% from the same week a year ago. That includes 230,857 carloads, up 0.3%, and 293,055 containers and trailers, up 14.6% compared to the corresponding week in 2023.

Through 51 weeks, carload traffic in 2024 is down 3% compared to 2023, while intermodal volume is up 9.3%, for an overall increase of 3.4% compared to the same period a year ago.



