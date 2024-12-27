U.S. weekly rail traffic again up compared to 2023

This story originally appeared on Trains.com.
WASHINGTON — U.S. weekly rail traffic remains ahead of 2023 levels for the week ending Dec. 21, 2024.
According to statistics from the Association of American Railroads, overall traffic for the week was 523,912 carloads and intermodal units, up 7.8% from the same week a year ago. That includes 230,857 carloads, up 0.3%, and 293,055 containers and trailers, up 14.6% compared to the corresponding week in 2023.
Through 51 weeks, carload traffic in 2024 is down 3% compared to 2023, while intermodal volume is up 9.3%, for an overall increase of 3.4% compared to the same period a year ago.
North American traffic, from nine reporting U.S., Canadian, and Mexican railroads, included 338,812 carloads, down 0.6% from the same week a year ago, and 375,064 intermodal units, up 10.5%. The total of 713,876 carloads and intermodal units is a 4.9% increase from the corresponding week in 2023. The year-to-date volume in North America is up 2.3% compared to the first 41 weeks of 2023. That includes a 1% decline in Canada and a 2.8% increase in Mexico.
This week’s statistics were released two days later than usual because of the Christmas holiday. Next week’s statistics will also be released late, on Jan. 3, 2025, because of the New Year’s holiday.