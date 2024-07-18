U.S. weekly rail traffic remains above 2023 levels

U.S. WASHINGTON — U.S. weekly rail traffic continues to run ahead of 2023 levels, thanks to intermodal volume, according to statistics from the Association of American Railroads.

For the week ending July 13, total U.S. volume was 483,806 carloads and intermodal units, an increase of 1.3% over the same week in a year ago. That includes 215,400 carloads, down 4.3% from last year, and 268,406 containers and trailers, up 6.3%.

Through 28 weeks, U.S. traffic in 2024 is up 2.2% compared to the same period in 2023, with carload volume down 4.4% and intermodal traffic up 8.5%.

North American volume for the week, from 10 reporting U.S., Canadian, and Mexican railroads, included 318,065 carloads, down 3.8% from the same week a year ago, and 349,079 intermodal units, an increase of 10.9%. The total volume of 667,144 carloads and intermodal units represents a 3.3% increase. Through 28 weeks, this year’s North American volume is up 2.4% compared to the same period a year ago. In Canada, cumulative volume through 28 weeks is up 2%, while in Mexico, overall volume is up 6.3%.