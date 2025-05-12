Union Pacific President Whited stepping down

Union Pacific President Beth Whited will step down on July 1 after a 37-career at the railroad.
Whited will shift to a strategic adviser role through early 2026, the railroad said in a release Friday.
“Beth’s dedication to Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) for more than three decades, leading multiple functions and teams while seeing the railroad through periods of transformative change, has been remarkable,” Chief Executive Jim Vena said in a statement. “She made history as the company’s first female president, and her significant contributions to our industry, company and people are undeniable.”
Whited, 59, was named president in July 2023, when the railroad split the president and chief executive roles upon the hiring of Vena as CEO. She had previously served as executive vice president of sustainability and strategy. As president, Whited oversaw strategy and sustainability, law, workforce matters, corporate relations, and government affairs.
The company said that over her career Whited helped UP navigate major business development deals, historic labor negotiations and changes in the external environment.
“After 37 incredible years with Union Pacific, I am immensely proud and forever changed,” Whited said in a statement. “The company has provided me with incredible opportunities to learn and grow, and many colleagues have become lifelong friends. It’s been an honor to be a part of this remarkable team, and I am looking forward to new adventures ahead.”
Whited has led initiatives spanning multiple functions, including marketing and sales, finance, investor relations, and human resources.
“Beth has had an extraordinary career and played an essential role shaping Union Pacific,” Vena said. “Her leadership has made us stronger and will have a lasting impact.”
Union Pacific does not plan to replace Whited.
“The president title has been used and not throughout our long history,” spokeswoman Kristen South told Trains. “At this time, there are no plans to name a president.”
