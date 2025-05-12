Union Pacific President Whited stepping down

Union Pacific President Beth Whited will step down on July 1 after a 37-career at the railroad.

Whited will shift to a strategic adviser role through early 2026, the railroad said in a release Friday.

“Beth’s dedication to Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) for more than three decades, leading multiple functions and teams while seeing the railroad through periods of transformative change, has been remarkable,” Chief Executive Jim Vena said in a statement. “She made history as the company’s first female president, and her significant contributions to our industry, company and people are undeniable.”

Whited, 59, was named president in July 2023, when the railroad split the president and chief executive roles upon the hiring of Vena as CEO. She had previously served as executive vice president of sustainability and strategy. As president, Whited oversaw strategy and sustainability, law, workforce matters, corporate relations, and government affairs.