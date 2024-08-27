Union pact averts India port strike

A strike at India’s ports that further threatened the global supply chain was called off Tuesday after workers agreed to a new five-year contract.

The indefinite walkout by almost 20,000 workers across India’s biggest ports was scheduled for Wednesday.

Unions, which had first demanded a pay raise of around 10.6%, agreed to an increase of 8.5% over five years at negotiations in New Delhi, Reuters reported.

Negotiations had been ongoing since 2021. The previous pact expired in December of that year.



