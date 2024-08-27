Union pact averts India port strike

A strike at India’s ports that further threatened the global supply chain was called off Tuesday after workers agreed to a new five-year contract.
The indefinite walkout by almost 20,000 workers across India’s biggest ports was scheduled for Wednesday.
Unions, which had first demanded a pay raise of around 10.6%, agreed to an increase of 8.5% over five years at negotiations in New Delhi, Reuters reported.
Negotiations had been ongoing since 2021. The previous pact expired in December of that year.
Annual cargo volume totals 1.62 billion metric tons through the ports of Chennai, Cochin and Mumbai, the news service reported.
India forecast total exports of $776.68 billion in fiscal 2023-24, up from $776.4 billion the previous fiscal year.