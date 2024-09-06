Union reps back East and Gulf Coast dock strike

Representatives of unionized dockworkers this week unanimously supported leadership calls for a strike at U.S. East and Gulf Coast ports if a new contract with employers isn’t reached by Oct. 1.

Nearly 300 International Longshoremen’s Association delegates concluded two days of meetings in New Jersey by unanimously supporting International President Harold J. Daggett’s call for a coastwide strike at ports from Maine to Texas on Oct. 1 if a new Master Contract with United States Maritime Alliance employers to replace the current six-year pact is not reached by that time.

During the second day of meetings in Teaneck, New Jersey, details of the job action were presented to representatives from 13 port areas that are part of the ILA-USMX agreements, the ILA said in a release. The current contract is set to expire on Sept. 30.

A lengthy work stoppage could have devastating effects on the U.S. economy. The current contract covers six of 10 of the busiest U.S. container ports handling more than 13 million twenty-foot equivalent units annually, or as much as 56% of all inbound containers, according to the Retail Industry Leaders Association. It also comes as importers take delivery of goods for the critical holiday selling season.



