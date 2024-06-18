Union voting on whether to extend strike threat by CN, CPKC rail workers

The union representing more than 9,000 CN and CPKC workers has organized a second strike vote amid stalled contract negotiations with the railroads.

“It is clear we cannot rely on a timely conclusion to these unfortunate circumstances and must protect our rights regardless of outcome,” the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) said in a news release. On May 1, CN and CPKC rail workers voted to authorize a strike that could have begun on May 22.

Canadian Labor Minister Seamus O’Regan referred the rail worker dispute to the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) on May 13, indefinitely pausing any possible work stoppage until the CIRB issues a decision on the potential impacts a strike could have on the country’s safety.

TCRC’s second strike vote began Friday and will end on June 29, as the current strike mandate is set to expire on June 30. Canadian labor laws prohibit unions from declaring a strike unless its members have approved walking off the job in the previous 60 days.



