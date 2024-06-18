Union voting on whether to extend strike threat by CN, CPKC rail workers

The union representing more than 9,000 CN and CPKC workers has organized a second strike vote amid stalled contract negotiations with the railroads.
“It is clear we cannot rely on a timely conclusion to these unfortunate circumstances and must protect our rights regardless of outcome,” the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) said in a news release. On May 1, CN and CPKC rail workers voted to authorize a strike that could have begun on May 22.
Canadian Labor Minister Seamus O’Regan referred the rail worker dispute to the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) on May 13, indefinitely pausing any possible work stoppage until the CIRB issues a decision on the potential impacts a strike could have on the country’s safety.
TCRC’s second strike vote began Friday and will end on June 29, as the current strike mandate is set to expire on June 30. Canadian labor laws prohibit unions from declaring a strike unless its members have approved walking off the job in the previous 60 days.
If the CIRB rules that a strike would not cause a serious threat to public safety, the earliest a strike could occur would be mid-July, according to CPKC.
“It is unlikely the parties will be in a position to initiate a legal strike or lockout before mid-July or later. In any event, a legal strike or lockout cannot occur until at least 72 hours after the CIRB renders a decision,” CPKC said in a statement.
TCRC said it has sent the CIRB written submissions and attended a pair of in-person meetings with railroad officials but has received “no indication” as to how long the negotiation process could last.
“We have no indication how long this process will take, or what an outcome could possibly look like,” TCRC said. “The result is a frustrating process. Both carriers have completely withdrawn any commitment to negotiate since the referral was issued, which already was almost non-existent since the sessions began last fall.”
CPKC and CN rail workers — including conductors, engineers, yard workers and traffic controllers — are seeking higher wages, as well as concessions in crew scheduling, hours of work and fatigue management.
“CPKC aims to gut the collective agreement of all safety-critical fatigue provisions,” TCRC said. “CN has offered the union to keep some of its language around fatigue contingent on the acceptance of a scheme where workers would be forced to relocate across the country for several months at a time to fill labor shortages in remote areas of the country.”
CN and CPKC have asked Canadian authorities to appoint an independent arbitrator to help with the negotiations.
“CN has been in negotiation with the TCRC since November 2023 to reach an agreement that is good for both parties. Unfortunately, we are no closer to a deal. The uncertainty around the timing of a resolution and the prospect of a labor disruption are hurting CN, our employees, our customers and the Canadian economy,” CN said in a statement.