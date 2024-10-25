Universal Logistics misses on Q3 EPS and revenue forecasts

Universal Logistics Holdings reported a 1.3% increase in operating revenue to $426.8 million in the third quarter.

The company also reported earnings per share of $1.01 per in the third quarter.

However, Universal Logistics posted year-over-year decreases in its trucking, brokerage and intermodal segments, and shuttered its company-managed brokerage operation in the quarter.

“Universal, once again, delivered solid results in the third quarter 2024. We grew top-line revenues by 1.3%, delivered a double-digit operating margin, and increased our earnings per share by 14.7% compared to the same period last year. This was accomplished while going through one of the most prolonged freight recessions I have ever experienced,” CEO Tim Phillips said during a call with analysts Friday.



