UPS announces deal to acquire Mexican delivery company Estafeta

UPS (NYSE: UPS) announced on Monday it has entered an agreement to acquire Mexican express delivery company Estafeta.

According to a news release from UPS, this acquisition is a key part of the company’s Better and Bolder strategy aimed at becoming the world’s premium international small package and logistics provider.

“Global supply chains are shifting, Mexico’s role in global trade is growing, and Mexican SMB and manufacturing sectors are looking for reliable access to the US market,” said UPS CEO Carol Tomé in the emailed release. “There is no better way to capitalize on these trends than by combining the size and scale of UPS with Estafeta. As the shift to nearshoring continues, our combined business will give customers in Mexico unprecedented access to global markets with seamless service and greater efficiency.”

Headquartered in Mexico City, Estafeta is a privately owned provider of integrated logistics solutions. The company has 45 years of experience operating an extensive domestic network serving companies of all sizes.



