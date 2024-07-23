UPS domestic revenue slips as customers trade down to economy service

UPS’ domestic parcel volumes returned to growth in the second quarter for the first time since late 2021, but the company’s stock was down 13% late Tuesday as revenue and operating profit fell below analysts’ predictions and the parcel logistics company tightened full-year guidance.

UPS now projects 2024 revenue of $93 billion versus a previous forecast of up to $94.5 billion and capital expenditures of $4 billion, $500 million less than before.

It’s been a busy few weeks for UPS (NYSE: UPS). The company on Monday announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Estafeta, a Mexican express delivery and logistics company, to take advantage of the nearshoring trend and increase its logistics capabilities in Mexico. The acquisition, targeted to close by the end of year, builds on a 2020 commercial agreement between the two companies.

Earlier this month, UPS promoted Brian Dykes to chief financial officer to replace Brian Newman, who resigned because of health reasons. In June it said it would sell truck brokerage business Coyote Logistics to RXO for $1 billion – $750 million less than it paid for the company in 2015.



