US rail traffic up slightly to start 2025

Weekly U.S. rail traffic showed a slight uptick over 2024 in the first report from the Association of American Railroads for 2025.

Overall volume for the week ending Jan. 4 was 421,410 carloads and intermodal units, a 1% increase over the first week a year ago. That included 198,500 carloads, down 4.6%, and 222,910 containers and trailers, up 6.6%.

North American volume, from nine reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads, included 289,826 carloads, down 5.1% from the corresponding week a year ago, and 292,942 intermodal units, up 5.2%. The combined volume of 582,768 carloads and intermodal units represents a 0.2% decline.

Chart: Association of American Railroads

In Canada, railroads moved 80,417 carloads, down 6.1% from a year ago, and 61,767 intermodal units, up 3.8%. The overall volume of 142,184 carloads and intermodal units represents a 2% decline. In Mexico, volume included 10,090 carloads, down 7.8% from a year ago, and 8,265 intermodal units, down 16.8%. The overall volume of 19,174 carloads and intermodal units is an 11.9% drop from the first week of 2024.