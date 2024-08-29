Early peak fuels intermodal rail gains

Surging containerized imports helped railroads’ U.S. intermodal traffic to a double-digit increase as shippers raced to get end-of-year retail merchandise ahead of disruptions in the global supply chain.

Containers and trailers totaled 287,949 carloads, an increase of 17.1% for the week ending Aug. 24, compared with the same week in 2023, according to data released by the Association of American Railroads.

The summer has seen an early peak shipping season as logistics planners wrestle with the effects of attacks on Red Sea shipping by Houthi rebels, labor unrest, and congestion at Asia ports.

Total rail traffic was up 9.5% to 228,858 carloads as the start of the fall harvest boosted grain shipments by 41.2% and seven of 10 commodities saw gains, including petroleum, 9.6%; forest products, 5.4%; and chemicals, 1.2%.



