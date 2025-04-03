US weekly rail traffic shows strong gains

Big gains in both carload and intermodal traffic lifted U.S. weekly rail traffic to its biggest increase over 2024 levels in 10 weeks, and the second-biggest improvement of the year.

Statistics from the Association of American Railroads for the week that ended on Saturday show total volume of 513,553 carloads and intermodal units, an 8.6% gain over the same week a year ago. That includes 235,865 carloads, up 7.8% over the corresponding week in 2024, and 277,688 containers and trailers, up 9.4%.

Chart: AAR

The weekly gain is second only to a 25.9% increase in the third week of the year. No other week has shown a gain of more than 6.2%.

Coal led all categories at 22.1% higher, followed by grain, 10.4%, and motor vehicles and parts, 9.1%. Forest products were 3.9% lower – the second straight week of declines.