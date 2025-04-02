Tanner tabbed as new CEO of OmniTRAX



The Broe Group’s rail and real estate affiliate, OmniTRAX Inc., has announced the appointment of Colby Tanner as its new chief executive, effective April 15.

Tanner, who most recently served as group vice president for industrial products at BNSF Railway, will succeed Dean Piacente, who is set to retire in December and transition to the OmniTRAX board of directors.

Colby Tanner (Photo: OmniTRAX)

“Colby’s real estate development expertise is the ideal complement to our rail and real estate logistics platform,” said The Broe Group founder Pat Broe, in a release. “The current demand for domestic rail served sites is unprecedented. Colby’s dynamic real estate experience pairs perfectly with OmniTRAX Chairman David Garin’s BNSF Railway commercial relationships and Dean Piacente’s CSX Transportation expertise to create an unparalleled national knowledge network to drive company-wide growth.”

Tanner managed billions of dollars in project site selection, construction and real estate development at BNSF. He began his career with the Missouri Department of Economic Development and honed his industrial project site selection skills at the former Carter & Burgess engineering firm. At Walmart (NYSE: WMT), Tanner managed industrial development and retail expansion for nearly a decade before overseeing the western United States real estate footprint for Sam’s Club. He joined BNSF in 2015, advancing to his most recent position in 2021.