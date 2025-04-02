Trucks make January run for the border at railroads’ expense

North American transborder freight carried by railroads declined in January from the same month the previous year even as shipments hauled by trucks increased by double digits.

Overall transborder freight totaled $134.4 billion in January, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) said, an increase of 8.2% from January 2024.

Railroads moved $15.2 billion of that, down 2.7% y/y, while trucks accounted for $87.6 billion, up 10.2%.

While January historically is a slack period for most freight, those issues were magnified for Canadian railroads CN (NYSE: CNI) and CPKC (NYSE: CP), which struggled with dwell times moving intermodal containers out of the busy western ports.



