US weekly rail traffic up again, thanks to intermodal

WASHINGTON — U.S. rail traffic continued its pattern for most of 2024 in the week ending Nov. 9, with strong intermodal growth leading to an overall gain compared to 2023.

According to the Association of American Railroads, the week saw total volume of 519,115 carloads and intermodal units, a 4.5% increase from the same week a year ago. That included a 3.7% decline in carload traffic and an 11.7% increase in intermodal volume.

Through 45 weeks of 2024, carload volume is down 3.1% while intermodal traffic is up 9% for an overall volume gain of 3.2%, compared to the same period last year.

The week’s North American totals, from nine reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads, include 333,683 carloads, down 3% from the corresponding week in 2023, and 349,527 intermodal units, up 1.5%. The overall volume of 693,210 carloads and intermodal units represents a 0.8% decrease. For the year to date, North American volume is up 2.3%; that includes a 0.4% decline in Canada and a 2.3% increase in Mexico.