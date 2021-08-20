  • ITVI.USA
    15,805.420
    98.830
    0.6%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.822
    0.016
    0.6%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.350
    -0.080
    -0.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,800.870
    101.080
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.170
    -0.040
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.380
    0.190
    6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    0.010
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.230
    -0.150
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.210
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.960
    0.060
    1.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,805.420
    98.830
    0.6%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.822
    0.016
    0.6%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.350
    -0.080
    -0.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,800.870
    101.080
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.170
    -0.040
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.380
    0.190
    6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    0.010
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.230
    -0.150
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.210
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.960
    0.060
    1.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
FreightWaves TVMedically Necessary PodcastNews

Using 3D printing to shorten drug supply chains — Medically Necessary

Getting more drug production in the US could depend on technology adoption

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, August 20, 2021
1 minute read

Most of the drugs sold in the U.S. come from overseas, exposing those supply chains to disruptions like natural disasters or political conflicts. Some researchers argue that using 3D printing to make drugs at the site of care could increase resiliency.  

Matt Blois talks to one of those researchers on this episode of Medically Necessary, welcoming Sheng Qi from the University of East Anglia in Norwich, England. The two discuss using 3D printers to produce personalized drugs for patients. 

When it comes to drugs, the promise of 3D printing is personalization. Health care providers could provide a dose that precisely matches a patient’s needs. The hope is that a more precise dose would reduce side effects and increase benefits. It’s also possible to do things like combining multiple medications into a single pill to make it easier for patients to adhere to complex medication regimens.

You can find more Medically Necessary episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, August 20, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.