Vaccine mandates and big companies — The Stockout

Will this mandate increase the stress on short-staffed companies?

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, September 10, 2021
Less than a minute

The Bidenadministration has taken a firm stance on several issues that will affect CPG companies around the industry. 

In this episode of The Stockout, Mike Baudendistel discusses some of those decisions, including the administration’s announcement that it will crack down on what it sees as profiteering in a concentrated meat processing industry, specifically with Tyson Foods. 

Baudendistel also touches on what the mandate that companies with over 100 employees need to be vaccinated means for the CPG industry, a sector that is already struggling mightily to find workers.  

You can find more episodes of The Stockout and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

