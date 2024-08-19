Vancouver port acts ahead of Canada rail stoppage

Canada’s busiest West Coast container gateway is implementing measures to sustain cargo flows in the event of a work stoppage by railroad employees.

“We are concerned about the prospect of further labor disruptions impacting port and supply chain operations,” the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority said in a statement Monday. “The impact to the Port of Vancouver will be significant, with approximately two-thirds of all cargo volumes at the port moved by rail, including 90% of international exports.”

Canadian National Railway on Sunday formally notified Canada’s Teamsters union that it would begin locking out union employees at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City earlier issued its own lockout notice after the sides remained far apart following weekend negotiations.



