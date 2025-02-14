Wabtec’s earnings and outlook disappoint Wall Street

Locomotive builder Wabtec’s revenue and profits increased in the fourth quarter, but the company’s stock tumbled 11% Wednesday after quarterly results and a new five-year outlook both came in below Wall Street expectations.

The drop in Wabtec’s stock price (NYSE: WAB) was the largest in the S&P 500.

Quarterly operating income increased 8.4%, to $334 million, as revenue grew 2.3%, to $2.58 billion. Earnings per share increased 2.5%, to $1.23.

The Pittsburgh-based company’s order backlog was $7.68 billion, an increase of 2.6% compared to a year ago.



