Warehouse demand at coastal gateways to return in 2026

Demand for logistics space in key U.S. gateways is poised shake off the downturn and reach a three-year high in 2026, according to an outlook report from warehouse operator Prologis. The company also expects e-commerce companies to account for a larger share of leasing activity in the year.

Coastal markets like the Inland Empire and New Jersey are forecast to experience a recovery. Space availability in these markets serving dense population centers has improved and warehouse rents have reset from peak levels.

“Looking ahead, these conditions will allow for increased demand as customers shift inventory closer to consumption to mitigate transportation costs and improve service levels,” the report said.

Prologis (NYSE: PLD) said heightened regulation in the trucking industry is removing capacity and pushing rates higher. That is forcing tenants to forward deploy inventory closer to end users to reduce delivery distances and trim transport costs.