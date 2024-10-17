Weekly US rail traffic back ahead of 2023 levels

This story originally appeared on Trains.com.

WASHINGTON — Weekly U.S. rail traffic rebounded into positive territory compared to 2023 for the week ending Oct. 12, after falling below previous-year levels a week earlier.

According to statistics from the Association of American Railroads, the week saw 505,033 carloads and intermodal units, up 2.6% from the same week in 2023. That included 222,003 carloads, down 1.3% from the same week a year ago, and 283,030 containers and trailers, up 5.9%.

A week ago, traffic was 2.5% below the same week in 2023, the first time since January that volume had seen a drop compared to the previous year.



