Weekly U.S rail traffic ends long run in positive territory

This story originally appeared on Trains.com.

WASHINGTON — For the first time in more than nine months, U.S. weekly rail traffic has dropped below 2023 levels.

For the week ending Oct. 5, total U.S. traffic was 486,187 carloads and intermodal units, a 2.5% decline from the same week a year earlier, according to statistics from the Association of American Railroads. It was the first time since the week ending Jan. 20 — the third week of 2024 — that volume had decreased from the corresponding week in 2023, (The week ending May 4 had a total volume that was level with the same week in 2023).

The week’s traffic included 225,280 carloads, down 3.5%, and 260,907 containers and trailers, down 1.7%.



