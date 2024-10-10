Weekly U.S rail traffic ends long run in positive territory

This story originally appeared on Trains.com.
WASHINGTON — For the first time in more than nine months, U.S. weekly rail traffic has dropped below 2023 levels.
For the week ending Oct. 5, total U.S. traffic was 486,187 carloads and intermodal units, a 2.5% decline from the same week a year earlier, according to statistics from the Association of American Railroads. It was the first time since the week ending Jan. 20 — the third week of 2024 — that volume had decreased from the corresponding week in 2023, (The week ending May 4 had a total volume that was level with the same week in 2023).
The week’s traffic included 225,280 carloads, down 3.5%, and 260,907 containers and trailers, down 1.7%.
Through 40 weeks of 2024, carload traffic is down 3.3% from the same period in 2023, while intermodal volume is up 9.1%. Overall, traffic is up 3.1% compared to the first 40 weeks a year ago.
North American traffic for the week, as reported by nine U.S, Canadian, and Mexican railroads, was 331,587 carloads, down 4.5% from a year ago, and 341,107 intermodal units, down 3%. The overall volume of 672,694 carloads and intermodal units represents a decline of 3.7%. Overall, year-to-date North American traffic is up 2.4% through 40 weeks; that includes a 3.6% increase in Mexico and no change in Canada.