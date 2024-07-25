Weekly U.S. rail traffic remains up slightly

This story originally appeared on Trains.com.

WASHINGTON — U.S. rail traffic was again ahead of 2023 levels for the week ending July 20, 2024, with overall volume up 1.4% compared to the same week last year, according to statistics from the Association of American Railroads.

Railroads handled 480,083 carloads and intermodal units. That included 214,348 carloads, a 3.4% decrease from the same week in 2023, and 265,735 containers and trailers, a gain of 5.8%.

Through 29 weeks of 2024, carload volume is down 4.4% compared to the same period in 2023, while intermodal traffic is up 8.4%, for an overall increase of 2.2%.



