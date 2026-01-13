Weekly U.S. rail traffic shows 4% drop

Rail traffic for U.S. railroads fell 4% for the week ending Jan. 3, 2026, according to statistics from the Association of American Railroads.

Volume for the week was 404,293 carloads and intermodal units, with 192,665 carloads, down 2.8% from the corresponding week a year earlier, and 211,628 containers and trailers, down 5.1%.

Only chemicals, 2.3%, and grain, 0.9%, improved from the previous week.

(Chart: AAR)

The week ending Jan. 3 is counted as a 53rd week of 2025, and per AAR protocol is excluded from the standard 52-week year-end figures.