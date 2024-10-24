Weekly U.S. rail volume shows slight gain

WASHINGTON — U.S. weekly rail traffic showed a modest gain for the week ending Oct. 19, 2024.

According to statistics from the Association of American Railroads, volume was 510,730 carloads and intermodal units, a 1.1% increase over the same week in 2023. That includes 223,278 carloads, down 4.6% from a year ago, and 287,452 containers and trailers, up 6%.

Through 42 weeks of 2024, carload volume is down 3.3% while intermodal units show a 9% gain for an overall increase of 3.1% compared to the same period in 2023.

North American volume for the week, as reported by nine U.S., Canadian, and Mexican railroads, included 333,360 carloads, down 4.4% from the corresponding week in 2023, and 368,573 intermodal units, up 3.1% The overall volume of 701,933 carloads and intermodal units represents a 0.6% decline from the same week in 2023. Year-to-date North American volume us up 2.3% through 42 weeks; that includes flat volume in Canada and a 2.7% increase in Mexico.



