Western Global pilots seek federal mediation in contract talks

Cargo pilots at Western Global Airlines, which restructured last year under bankruptcy protection, this week asked the National Mediation Board to umpire contracts talks that have been stalled for two years, the Air Line Pilots Association announced.

Western Global Airlines has 110 active pilots, according to union figures, who are seeking their first contract since selecting ALPA as their bargaining representative in 2021. The roster reached a high of 204 pilots that year before the downturn in the cargo market, customer defections and the high cost of operating an aging fleet forced the Estero, Florida-based company to scale back. By mid-2023, when Western Global filed for bankruptcy, pilot levels dwindled to the high 90s.

Western Global has 21 aircraft – four Boeing 747-400s and 17 tri-engine MD11s – on its operating certificate, but 12 of the MD11s are out of service, according to flight activity recorded by Flightradar24. One of its key customers is the U.S. Department of Defense.

The union said Western Global’s management is dragging out talks with delayed responses to contract proposals as well as a recent decision to backtrack on proposals and improvements discussed during the past year. ALPA previously said on its website that the company had become more collaborative in collective bargaining during, and after, bankruptcy. Pilots at Western Global complain that their pay rates lag those of industry peers.



