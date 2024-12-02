White Paper: How to Improve Driver Engagement and Reduce Turnover

High driver turnover rates have long characterized the trucking industry. Replacing drivers is an expensive and time-consuming task, and unrelenting turnover rates can have a significant impact on a carrier’s bottom line.

Despite industry-wide efforts to improve retention, the problem persists. In 2023, turnover rates worsened on a year-over-year basis for fleets of all sizes. According to the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI), the majority of truckload fleets experienced turnover rates of over 50% last year.

Carriers remain desperate to solve this problem. To find a solution, it is crucial for fleet leaders to understand the causes of turnover in their companies. To learn more, FreightWaves teamed up with Uber for Business to better understand how fleet managers currently view driver turnover and engagement within their organizations.

