Why ocean container spot rates are spiking now

Ocean container spot rates have surged in recent weeks, marking a dramatic shift from the volatile pricing environment that characterized much of 2024. After a year of fluctuating rates and uncertainty, shippers are now grappling with rapidly rising costs, particularly on the crucial eastbound trans-Pacific trade lane.

The Drewry World Container Index posted on Thursday showed a 3% week-over-week increase to $3,905 per forty-foot equivalent unit, driven primarily by rate hikes on trans-Pacific routes to both U.S. West and East Coast ports from Asia. Spot rates from Shanghai to Los Angeles jumped 7% or $330 to $4,829 per FEU, while Shanghai to New York rates rose 6% or $371 to $6,445 per FEU.

This momentum builds on gains seen in December. According to Freightos data, rates for containers moving from Asia to U.S. West Coast ports increased 8% to $4,825 per FEU for the week ending Dec. 27, 2024. Asia-U.S. East Coast prices saw a 3% bump to $6,116 per FEU in the same period.

Judah Levine, head of research at Freightos, noted several factors contributing to the rate increases: “Ocean rates out of Asia overall trended up slightly to end the year, but with Lunar New Year approaching and a range of January General Rate Increases (GRI) announced [by ocean carriers] for the trans-Pacific, container prices on these lanes could face upward pressure to start 2025.”



