Why Susquehanna is getting bullish on trucking

The truckload market enters 2025 showing signs of stabilization after nearly three years of freight recession. While earnings remain depressed across the sector, Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors sees reasons for optimism that the industry is poised for recovery over the next two years. In a Friday client note, Majors writes that “tangible signs of progress are still incremental – a holiday peak with seasonal lifts in tender rejection rates and slightly super-seasonal dry van spot rates, supported by our checks that reveal more optimism toward one-way truckload contract price recovery this bid season.”

Against this backdrop, Majors has upgraded several truckload and intermodal stocks, forecasting that 2025 will serve as a “bridge year” to more meaningful improvement in 2026. He believes shares can perform well this year “as incremental progress on pricing and margins over the next six to nine months drives hope for a more meaningful price-driven earnings recovery in 2026.”

Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) received a rating upgrade to Positive with a $67 price target, implying 27% upside. Majors acknowledges near-term margin pressures in KNX’s expanding LTL network but believes “a solid peak season performance in one-way truckload should support both 1Q25 estimated earnings expectations and sentiment toward a greater price and margin recovery in 2026.” He projects KNX’s 2026 earnings per share to reach $3.50, up from an estimated $1.03 in 2024.

(The National Truckload Index is a national average spot rate, inclusive of fuel, in U.S. dollars per mile. Chart: SONAR. To learn more about SONAR, click here)



