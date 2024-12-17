Why you should never sign DAT’s default agreement

This is an opinion piece by Craig Fuller, CEO and founder of both FreightWaves and SONAR.

DAT, the dominant leader in the load board business, has sneaked an abusive and predatory term into its agreements with clients. No one should ever sign DAT’s default agreement.

The urgency for clients to push back on DAT has exponentially increased now that the firm has acquired Trucker Tools, a leading truck matching platform.

In Section 2.5 of its terms and conditions, DAT states that, “Without Our written permission, you will not contribute rate data to any other service which (1) aggregates data for the purposes of providing trucking lane rates and (2) is reasonably deemed a competitive service by Us.”



