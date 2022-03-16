Zuum search tool gives carriers visibility to available loads

Automated logistics platform Zuum Transportation announced Wednesday it has launched a carrier acquisition solution that aids shippers and brokers in expanding their capacity networks.

The carrier acquisition tool works in two ways — one powered by shippers and brokers and the other by a load search function made for carriers.

Shippers and brokers already using Zuum Transportation products can produce a web link, made specifically to represent individual available loads, and share load information through email, social media and other forms of online communication. This link will enable carriers to place bids on loads, book loads and automate payment once the loads are finished.

Carriers that are not currently a part of Zuum’s network can now visit the company’s website and search available loads of its customers based on trailer types, pickup dates, and pickup and drop off locations. From that search, carriers can also place bids and communicate with representatives to join Zuum’s carrier network to receive notifications, via email, when loads the carriers are interested in become available.

“Other digital freight markets and load boards force a carrier to sign up and provide company information prior to letting them view available shipments in their network,” Matan Darey, product manager at Zuum, told FreightWaves.

“We realized we don’t need to make the carrier give us that information to let them see our loads. Instead, let’s give the carriers a platform where they can search loads, even bid on them, without having to provide us all of that info,” Darey said.

Using this type of search process not only makes it easier for carriers to begin networking with Zuum but it also enables Zuum and its customers to collect data on lanes carriers are interested in, giving sales teams the ability to target these same markets.

Darey said brokers using Zuum’s Automated Broker tools can use the new acquisition tool to grow their internal carrier networks as well.

“It functions like a marketing tool for brokers. As carriers start bidding on loads, they are now in the broker’s carrier onboarding funnel and carrier representatives can begin requesting documents from the carrier knowing what type of loads the carrier is already looking for,” said Darey.

This new function comes a month after the company closed on a $22 million investment from Bridge Bank, Trinity Partners and Capital Partners. Zuum Transportation has raised a total of $37.7 million since 2017, according to Pitchbook.

