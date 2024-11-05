4 dead, 17 injured in fiery tractor-trailer crash in Michigan

The driver of a semitruck involved in a late night crash on Saturday that killed four people and left 17 injured remained hospitalized Monday with serious injuries.

The crash closed part of Interstate 96 for more than a day. The crash occurred around 11:40 p.m. Saturday in Webberville, a village about 26 miles from Lansing. Michigan State Police had just reopened Interstate 96, which had been closed while DTE Energy crews strung power lines across the roadway, police said in a statement on X.

Numerous vehicles were stopped on the roadway when police say a westbound tractor-trailer crashed into multiple vehicles. Police said it appeared the truck driver did not see the stopped vehicles and could not stop before slamming into them.

The crash caused the truck and multiple vehicles to burst into flames. Police said about 15 vehicles were involved in the crash.



