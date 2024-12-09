Air Canada leases surplus Boeing 767 freighter aircraft to Ethiopian Airlines

Air Canada has leased out two lightly used Boeing 767-300 freighter aircraft to Ethiopian Airlines, the largest passenger carrier in Africa and a rising player in the air cargo market with 17 dedicated freighters, FreightWaves has learned.

Air Canada (TSX: AC) pulled the factory-built Boeing 767 cargo jets, which are 2 years old, from its fleet in the second quarter because it didn’t have enough business to operate them economically. They have been at an airframe services and maintenance facility in Kansas City, Missouri, for several months for unspecified upgrades.

The cargo division of Ethiopian Airlines recently agreed to lease the newbuild, medium freighters, Matthieu Casey, managing director, commercial, at Air Canada Cargo, said in an email message on Sunday. Management had previously not discussed its intentions for the aircraft. Casey declined to provide the length of the lease.

Data on aircraft tracking site Flightradar24 shows one of the 767-300s departed Kansas City on Thursday and arrived in Addis Ababa on Friday.



